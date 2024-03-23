Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 22

Residents are expressing apprehensions about the ongoing construction of a footpath along the bank of the Buddha Nullah in Joshi Nagar of Haibowal, particularly noting ‘discrepancies’ in its width.

They highlighted points where the footpath measures approximately 4 feet wide in some areas or even more, while in others, it narrows down to merely around one foot. Interlocking tiles are currently being installed on the footpath as part of a project undertaken by the Municipal Corporation, with an estimated cost of around Rs 70 lakh, as per information.

Besides, residents have also raised questions about the uneven surface of the road that was constructed last year by the Municipal Corporation following the installation of a sewer line by another department. At one point of the road, a big pothole has developed due to leakage in a pipe beneath the road. The residents want early redressal of the issues.

Harpreet Singh, a resident, expressed that the Municipal Corporation (MC) was currently constructing a pavement with interlocking tiles along the Buddha Nullah bank, despite being aware of the fact that the road level was still not correct at different locations. He criticised the unplanned manner in which the footpath was being constructed, noting disparities in its width. Singh pointed out that while the footpath measures around 4 feet wide at some locations, it drastically reduces to only around 1 or 1.5 feet wide at other points. He questioned how pedestrians would pass through such narrow sections, especially with electricity poles causing obstructions. He alleged that the construction of the pavement in such a disorganised manner represents a significant wastage of funds.

Keemti Rawal, a BJP leader from Haibowal, also flayed the ongoing work to construct the footpath and install interlocking tiles, describing it as being carried out in an unplanned manner. He emphasised that it would be a waste of funds if the footpath does not adhere to standard design specifications. He called for a technical audit of the project and urged the authorities to address the issue of uneven road surfaces seriously.

On the other hand, MC’s SDO Vineet Kumar explained that fencing had been previously installed along the Buddha Nullah bank as part of another project in the past. He clarified that the footpath was now being constructed based on available space between fencing units and the road, adding that they could not reduce the road width or remove the fencing units. Kumar further elaborated that the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) had laid sewerage pipes under the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project. After completing the sewerage-related work, the MC had reconstructed the road. However, the PWSSB later discovered leakage in the sewer line at a few points beneath the road, causing settling in those areas. Kumar said they had repaired the damaged road portions and further steps would be taken to correct the road level.

