Cop booked for taking bribe

Our Correspondent

Raikot, July 13

A Sub-Inspector (SI) posted at the city police station here had been booked under Sections 7A and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for facilitating a compromise

in connection with a pending complaint against a registry clerk and a property advisor.

The case was registered following a video clip went viral. In the video, the suspect, identified as SI Nirmal Singh, was seen confronting with AAP activists, led by four block presidents of the party, over matching of currency note numbers of xeroxed copies with those recovered from his pocket.

Perusal of an FIR registered at the city police station revealed that Vipan Kumar of Maulvia Mohalla, an office-bearer of the Raikot Block AAP unit, had lodged a complaint against a registry clerk at the Sub- registrar office and a property advisor for allegedly annexing a fake draft plan with a registered deed.

The suspect had felicitated a compromise among the complainant and the defendants and had demanded his ‘fee’ from Vipan. “When he kept on harassing me for giving his ‘fee’ (bribe) I discussed the issue with my associates Sahil Goyal and Harpreet Sidhu Johlan. We decided to expose the deeds of the policeman and I reached the place to pay him Rs 5,000 after getting the notes Xeroxed,” said Vipan, adding that the same notes were recovered from Nirmal and tallied with the Xeroxed copies when the activists laying the trap, were live on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

Raikot DSP Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said a case was registered late on Thursday night on the statement of Vipan. However, no arrest had been made yet.

“Having received information about the incident, we got a case registered against the suspect and constituted teams to conduct raids for his arrest,” said Dhindsa, adding that further probe would be conducted.