Delhi minister inaugurates AAP candidate's office in Dakha

Ludhiana, January 28
The Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain, inaugurated the office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from the Dakha constituency, Dr KNS Kang, at Mullanpur on Friday.
Jain and Dr Kang addressed supporters about how the AAP would bring a change in the state. They focused on doing work starting from the grassroot level rather than making big announcements. They said the party was moving ahead in the state with its ideology of bringing change by working along with masses and becoming a part of them.
Jain further said, “As per the name of the party it addresses all issues of the ‘aam aadmi’ in its own unique way. The party will move ahead and grow in the state with the same perspective and ideology.”
Earlier in the day, Dr Kang paid tributes to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha at martyr’s ancestral Sarabha village in the Dakha constituency.
During an event, he talked about issues of corruption and drug abuse that had engulfed the state from the past many years. He focused upon how the education system needs to be improved in the state. He said better employment opportunities were required for youths.
