Development remained focus of govt in past 9 yrs: Health Minister

Ludhiana, June 1
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other BJP leaders held a press conference in the city today on the completion of nine years of BJP-led government at the Centre.
The minister said the government had initiated many schemes in the past nine years which benefitted crores of people. Development remained the main focus of the government, Mandaviya said.
The senior BJP leader alleged that non-BJP state governments had failed to provide the benefits of many Central schemes to their populations.
Mandaviya said the government brought about ‘inclusive, progressive and sustainable development’ in the last nine years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the ‘politics of development’ into the mainstream, the Health Minister said. He also outlined the benefits of many Central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
26/11 attack accused Pakistani-origin Canadian Tahawwur Rana petitions US court against extradition to India
Last month, the US District Court Central District of Califo...
Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay injured in celebratory firing during her show in Bihar's Saran
Upadhyay was hit on her left thigh and was admitted to a pri...
2.5kg drugs seized near border in Punjab's Fazilka
2 men nabbed
Woman IAF officer in UP duped by cyber thug on pretext of marriage
According to the woman officer, she had searched for a groom...
Cyber crooks dupe Delhi family of Rs 4 lakh on pretext of getting relative released from Australian jail
Gursimran Singh, 29, recently lodged an FIR with the distric...