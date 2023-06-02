Development remained focus of govt in past 9 yrs: Health Minister

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 1

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other BJP leaders held a press conference in the city today on the completion of nine years of BJP-led government at the Centre.

The minister said the government had initiated many schemes in the past nine years which benefitted crores of people. Development remained the main focus of the government, Mandaviya said.

The senior BJP leader alleged that non-BJP state governments had failed to provide the benefits of many Central schemes to their populations.

Mandaviya said the government brought about ‘inclusive, progressive and sustainable development’ in the last nine years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the ‘politics of development’ into the mainstream, the Health Minister said. He also outlined the benefits of many Central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.