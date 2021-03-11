Disease more prevalent among urban population, says doctor

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 17

Office-bearers and activists of various medical, social and constitutional organisations organised seminars, workshops and camps to spread awareness about the causes and consequences of hypertension post-Covid period. The disorder was identified as silent killer.

Irrational consumption of oily and junk food, drinking and smoking, besides sluggish lifestyle were identified as major factors behind the symptom, whereas heart attack, stroke, blindness, mental distress, tension, renal and hepatic disorders were cited among worst consequences.

To observe World Hypertension Day, enthusiasts, led by Rotary Club president Ajai Jain and Social Welfare Organisation president Dr Sunit Hind, organised activities at various places to spread awareness about the consequences of ignoring hypertension, a symptom of polymorbidity during the post-Covid period.

“Unfortunately, people have failed to comprehend the after-effects of the Covid pandemic, which claimed lakhs of lives across the world. Coronavirus, which is not over yet, brought lethal

effects in patients suffering with more than one disease and hypertension was the basic reason behind these disorders,” said enthusiasts.

While addressing cops at the City police station during the concluding session of a workshop, Dr Puneet Dhawan, convener of the workshop-cum-portable laboratory, said: “This year’s theme, ‘measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer’, can prevent many fatal emergencies if followed in letter and in spirit by patients and healthcare personnel. The theme focuses on combating low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low to middle-income areas with accurate blood pressure measurement methods,”

Citing observations on hypertension, physicians said the disease was more prevalent among urban population than the rural people.

“The number of those affected by it has multiplied by almost 30 times in the urban localities and 10 times among the rural masses in the past seven decades,” said Dr Sunit Hind.