Display fee boards at parking lots, MC chief directs tehbazari branch head

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

MC Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal has issued directions to the tehbazari branch head to display fee boards at all parking lots in the city.

He also asked the official concerned to ensure that the contact numbers of the Tehbazari branch head and the joint commissioner concerned must be displayed on the parking fee boards at the lots.

The commissioner told the official that parking fee boards and helpline numbers should be properly visible in the parking lots. Visitors can contact MC officials in case any parking contractor charges more than the prescribed parking fee.

It is required to mention that overcharging is a major issue at the parking lots of the Bhadaur House market, MC’s multi-level parking lot among others in the city, but the civic body failed to take any concrete action against the contractors, who are fleecing visitors without any fear of law.

Before the elections, AAP leaders had also claimed that parking mafia would be eliminated if AAP comes into power in the state.

In the recent House meeting, AAP MLAs had raised the issue of overcharging at the parking lots. They had asked the MC officials to take concrete measures to stop fleecing of visitors at the parking lots.