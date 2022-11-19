Drama, music events steal show at youth fest

Tribune News Service

ludhiana, November 18

Dramatic and musical events enthralled the audience on the seventh day of the Inter-College Youth Festival at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Friday.

Dr GS Buttar, Director, Students’ Welfare, urged them to remain unembittered while facing hardships of life.

In shabad gayan (solo), Balihar Kaur, a student of College of Agriculture (CoA), Ludhiana; Amritpal Singh, a student of College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (CoAET) and Vishavjeet Singh, a student of College of Horticulture and Forestry (CoHF) secured the first, second and third positions, respectively.

In shabad gayan (group), College of Horticulture and Forestry; College of Agriculture, Ludhiana; and College of Community Science (CoCS) won the first, second and third prize, respectively.

The College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities (CoBSH) and College of Horticulture and Forestry clinched the first, second and third prize in mime, respectively.