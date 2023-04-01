e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

Members of Yuva, an NGO, staged a street play to protest outside the MC’s workshop on Hambran Road, Ludhiana, to express their dissatisfaction with the civic body’s failure to use many of the e-rickshaws purchased for door-to-door garbage collection. The protesting members also questioned the role of MC officials in purchasing these e-rickshaws at allegedly higher rates than the market rates.

Kumar Gaurav, the head of the NGO, said “The cost of e-rickshaws available in the market is much lower compared to the e-rickshaws purchased by the MC. This matter needs to be probed. ”