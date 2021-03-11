Encourage farmers to opt for DSR, Ludhiana DC tells officials

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

To encourage farmers to adopt the direct seeding of rice technique for sowing paddy, DC Surabhi Malik held a meeting with officials of different departments at Bachat Bhawan here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed officials that the direct sowing of paddy method be used on at least 40 per cent of the total area used for paddy sowing in the state so that depleting water level can be controlled. To promote the technique, the government would also provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per acre to the farmers.

The district got the target to bring 36,240 hectares of area under direct sowing of paddy.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Narinder Singh Benipal asked the officials concerned to encourage the maximum number of farmers to adopt the direct sowing of paddy method. He asked officials to create awareness among the farmers through training camps and field demonstrations.