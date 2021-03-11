Encourage farmers to opt for DSR, Ludhiana DC tells officials

Ludhiana, May 26
To encourage farmers to adopt the direct seeding of rice technique for sowing paddy, DC Surabhi Malik held a meeting with officials of different departments at Bachat Bhawan here on Thursday.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed officials that the direct sowing of paddy method be used on at least 40 per cent of the total area used for paddy sowing in the state so that depleting water level can be controlled. To promote the technique, the government would also provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per acre to the farmers.
The district got the target to bring 36,240 hectares of area under direct sowing of paddy.
Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Narinder Singh Benipal asked the officials concerned to encourage the maximum number of farmers to adopt the direct sowing of paddy method. He asked officials to create awareness among the farmers through training camps and field demonstrations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for first Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
US officials here for talks on Russia, Afghanistan
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz to visit India next wee...
Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools
Bhagwant Mann had taken his Education Minister and teachers ...
Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
Married for 24 years, the couple shared four children