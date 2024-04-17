Fashion design degree restarted

Ludhiana, April 16
The Department of Apparel and Textile Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has restarted its Fashion Designing (Hons) degree for the budding designers this academic session.
Sharing details of the eligibility criteria, Dr Harminder Kaur Saini, professor and HoD, said Class XII students from any stream are eligible to take admission in this degree course through based on their Board results. “The department houses state-of-the-art laboratories and is credited by a team of qualified faculty, providing a congenial atmosphere both for personal and professional growth,” she added.
On graduating students can take up various roles such as designers, production supervisors, etc, she added.
