Fashion design degree restarted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 16

The Department of Apparel and Textile Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has restarted its Fashion Designing (Hons) degree for the budding designers this academic session.

Sharing details of the eligibility criteria, Dr Harminder Kaur Saini, professor and HoD, said Class XII students from any stream are eligible to take admission in this degree course through based on their Board results. “The department houses state-of-the-art laboratories and is credited by a team of qualified faculty, providing a congenial atmosphere both for personal and professional growth,” she added.

On graduating students can take up various roles such as designers, production supervisors, etc, she added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU