Khanna police arrests father-son duo for stealing skeletal remains from crematorium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 2

The Khanna police today busted a gang stealing bones from a crematorium and arrested two persons. The gang used to sell the bones of deceased to occultists. An employee of the crematorium, Nirmal Singh and his son Jaswinder Singh were arrested. Taking action on the complaint of Rinku Lakhia of Amloh Road, Khanna, a case against Nirmal, Jaswinder and unknown occultists was registered today.

The police said the accused used to get handsome money by selling bones of the deceased to tantriks.

The complainant said his son had died in November last year and his bone was also found stolen from the crematorium after which he filed a complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police and a police probe exposed the racket.