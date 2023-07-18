First-aid kits, portable oxygen cylinders for Amarnath pilgrims

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 17

Volunteers of the local unit of Sanatan Dharam Sabha Shri Hanuman Mandir Langar Committee and Mundey Ahmedgarh Dey have provided first-aid medical kits, including liquefied oxygen cans, for the langar being organised at Baba Amarnath Dham and Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir since July 1.

Activists led by the patron of the Malerkotla-based Committee Swami Sarup Bihari Sharma received the first consignment of kits from Deepak Sharma and Rakesh Garg, office-bearers of NGOs.

Convener of the project Chandan Baba said various social and religious organisations of the town had earlier contributed ration required for organising langar at the shrine, besides mattresses and quilts for boarding and lodging of pilgrims.

Appreciating the gesture shown by the enthusiasts, Swami Sarup Bihari Sharma claimed that availability of portable oxygen cylinders would boost the morale of pilgrims in oxygen-deficient high altitude regions, who found it difficult to continue their pilgrimage after facing sudden breathlessness.

