Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Ludhiana, December 28
Cyber criminals have created a fake Facebook profile of Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana. After getting information about his fake ID from a friend, Sandhu lodged a police complaint in this regard.
Sandhu said some unidentified persons had created his fake Facebook ID. Friend requests are also being sent by him to his friends through the same. He got to know about it when he received a call from one of his friends, who asked if he had created a new Facebook account.
The SSP appealed to people that they should not accept friend requests sent by fraudsters as they might misuse their FB accounts to seek money or any favour.
