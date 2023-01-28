Freedom fighters, prominent citizens honoured on R-Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 27

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan unfurled the Tricolour during the district-level Republic Day function at Guru Nanak Stadium here on Thursday.

The chief guest took the salute from the marching contingents of the Punjab Police, Home Guards, NCC, Bharat Scouts and Guides, led by parade Commander IPS Jasroop Kaur Bathh, during a march past. Colourful programmes comprising a mass PT show, giddha, bhangra and other traditional folk dances enthralled the audience.

The Speaker also felicitated eminent freedom fighters. He also honoured prominent officers/employees and persons from various walks of life for their remarkable contribution towards society.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the flag, Sandhwan described the hosting of G-20 sessions as a golden opportunity for the state to showcase its rich culture and heritage before the world. It was a matter of honour for Punjabis as the event would put the state on the world map.

He said two sessions of G-20 summit on the subject of education and labour would be held in Punjab in February and June this year. He said the AAP government would make every effort to make both events a huge success in which leaders from 46 nations would attend the sessions as Punjabis were renowned for their warmth and hospitality. The Speaker said the successful holding of the events would give an impetus to Punjab’s rich culture and heritage.

Recalling the sacrifices made by Punjabis in the freedom struggle, he mentioned that 80 per cent sacrifices had been made by Punjabis alone in the national freedom movement.

Sandhwan said: “The Punjab Government is committed to make the state that our martyrs had dreamt of and is working tirelessly to make it a ‘rangla’ Punjab. Further, the government has been giving topmost priority to health, education, employment, environment, industrial and other key areas to make a state a frontrunner in the country.”

The Speaker said the state government had been emphasising on promoting Punjab, as a best place for investment and business giants Tata Steels and others have already started construction of their plants in Ludhiana and other parts of the state.

He also spoke about government’s important achievements and historic decisions, including naming of the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, ex-gratia for martyrs to Rs 1 crore, 600 free power units, 500 Aam Aadmi Clinics, schools of eminence, around 9,000 acres freed from encroachments, 30 per cent decrease in stubble burning cases and many more, adding that now, every Punjabi had been feeling themselves as a part of the government.

The Speaker also paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, for giving an extensive and best Constitution.