Friend hacked victim to death, arrested

Ludhiana, August 4

The Ludhiana rural police today claimed to have solved the murder mystery of 20-year-old Gurmanjot Kaur, who was brutally killed by a youth after barging her into her house at Chimna village yesterday.

The suspect has been identified as Gurkirat Singh (24), who is also a resident of Chimna village.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ludhiana rural) Navneet Singh, SP (Headquarters) Manvinderbir Singh, DSP Satwinder Singh, SHO Sadar Jagraon SI Amarjit Singh addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Friday.

The SSP said the suspect and the girl had developed a friendship through social media almost three years ago. Yesterday, Gurkirat had entered the house and had a conversation with the victim for around 15 minutes. After which, arguments started between them and the suspect, who was carrying a knife, attacked the girl.

The SSP said the suspect repeatedly attacked the girl with a knife which rendered senior injuries on her neck, chest and other parts of the body. The victim was crying for help and when the accused fled the scene, she succumbed to her injuries.

SHO Sadar SI Amarjit Singh said the youth seemed to have planned the murder but the girl was not expecting that he would attack her. “Both had an interaction for a few minutes during which heated arguments started between them. Afterwards, the suspect took out a knife and attacked the girl. The youth had killed her brutally as when she was lying in a pool of blood, he continued to attack her,” the SHO said.

The suspect was arrested and the police have also seized the blood stained knife from him. Sources said the girl had refused to continue her friendship with the youth due to which the latter decided to kill her.