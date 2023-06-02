Gang of robbers busted, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 1

The police today claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested two of its members. The police also recovered looted gold ornaments from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Gurjit Singh, alias Sonu (37), a resident of Amritsar, and Roshan Kumar (35), a resident of Haibowal.

Joint Commissioner of Police Saumya Mishra, Additional DCP Sameer Verma and ACP Mandeep Singh issued a joint statement in this regard.

Police officials said three masked men entered the house of Ramesh Kumar on May 25. They manhandled his wife and looted four gold bangles and three gold rings from her. The suspects also looted four gold bangles and a pair of earrings from his mother. Later, the robbers ransacked the entire house and looted other gold ornaments worth lakhs and Rs 15,000 in cash from an almirah.

A case was registered against unidentified robbers at the PAU police station.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at the suspected whereabouts of the accused on Thursday. Two robbers were arrested and looted gold bangles were recovered from their possession, said police officials.

Among those arrested, Gurjit had a criminal past as 13 cases of loot and robbery were registered against him at various police stations in Ludhiana in the past, said the police officials. Now, their police remand will be sought so that other gang members can be nabbed and more looted valuables can be recovered from them.