Gangster Movish Bains nabbed

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 21

The Ludhiana police on Wednesday night arrested a gangster, Movish Bains. While trying to flee, the suspect suffered fractures on his both legs. After some time, he was taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment. About two weeks ago, the gangster, with his accomplices, had opened fire on members of his rival gang at Vijay Nagar. Later, he and members of his gang vandalised a Maruti Baleno car of their rival Mukul gang.

The CIA team, led by inspector Beant Juneja, said after getting a tip-off about the location of the suspect, the police team conducted raids and arrested him from the Jandiali stadium. While the police were chasing him, he jumped from the rooftop of the stadium, having a height of 14 feet.

Juneja said the suspect was facing nine criminal cases and now, his interrogation was on to inquire about whereabouts of his aides. He was also produced in a court which remanded him in four-day police custody. “We will question the gangster and his links with weapon suppliers. Raids would be conducted to nab his gang members. His links with some jailed gangsters, with whom he might be in touch, would also be verified,” Juneja said.

Sources said about a year ago, the CIA team had arrested gangster Movish Bains from Qila Mohalla. The police had then recovered a .32 bore pistol and two cartridges from him. Bains was accused of taking away a Toyota Fortuner vehicle from Jaganjot Singh at gunpoint at Grover Service Station, Pakhowal Road, here.

Then, along with Movish Bains, his accomplice gangster Newton was also booked in the case. In January 2024 only, he came out on bail from jail.

Movish has been facing nine cases, of which the majority are of attempt to murder and the Arms Act. Over two years ago, Movish had also attacked a local scribe by barging into his house at Salem Tabri.

Sources said the CIA during the questioning of the gangster, got major leads about other notorious gangsters with whom Movish was in touch and in days to come, the police might make recoveries of illegal weapons and arrest other criminals.

