Government, private firms continue to waste water with impunity at Ahmedgarh

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 9

Despite campaigns launched for the conservation of natural resources, including water, private and government organisations continue to waste water with impunity. Commercial organisations are no exception.

The issue is proving to be a major impediment in prevention of spread of vector-borne diseases.

Residents have urged the authorities concerned to launch a coordinated move to sensitise residents, including managers and owners of government and private organisations, to consequences of wastage of the fast depleting resource.

Senior citizen Manmohan Singh Saraon said officials responsible for maintaining supply of water at government establishments failed to sensitise their employees to the prevention of massive leakage and overflowing of water tanks despite repeated reminders by the residents about the depletion of the water table in the region.

“The worst part is that tanks at almost every government organisation overflow in the morning,” said Saraon.

Social activist Surinder Kumar Verma said the overflowing tanks have been causing nuisance for residents of the area besides resulting in massive wastage of water. Frequent overflowing of water tanks installed on roofs of multi-storied buildings of both government and private establishments usually spoil and damage plaster on walls of the surrounding premises and households, Verma said.

Former municipal council president Ravinder Puri said during his tenure, he had sent a resolution to the authorities of the Local Bodies Department, demanding permission to take action against people wasting water. However, the department denied his request, he said.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said the authorities at the Municipal Council had been asked to launch a coordinated movement to sensitise masses to the significance of conservation of water and take action against violators according to standard guidelines of the government.