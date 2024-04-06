Harkirat, Hemant anchor Ludhiana with 402 runs in first innings vs Faridkot

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, April 5
Harkirat Singh Samra and Hemant Verma slammed centuries and firmly anchored Ludhiana with a decent total of 402 runs in the first innings against hosts Faridkot in the first league match of group B in the Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at Faridkot on Friday.
Ludhiana won the toss and opted to bat first. After starting on a sedate note, the visitors managed to score a challenging total in which Harkirat and Hemant played a stellar role by contributing 116 runs each. Other notable scorers were Dhruv Khullar and Jasdeep Singh who chipped in with 61 runs each to help their side reach a decent total.
For Faridkot, Vivek Garg was the pick among bowlers. He bowled 16.3 overs, gave away 82 runs and took five wickets.
At draw of stumps, Faridkot were 43 for one in 17 overs. Hemanksh Sharma and Khushpreet Singh were at the crease with 26 and 7 runs, respectively.
