Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

Ludhiana, March 28

After minor arguments, a man threw a stone from the third floor of his house in Chet Singh Nagar, which hit the head of his friend. The incident occurred on March 25 and the victim, Naginder, succumbed to his injuries at the PGI in Chandigarh on Thursday. The stone was thrown with such a force that the victim suffered serious injuries on the skull.

The complainant, Surinder, of Kartar Nagar told the police that on March 25, he along with his brother Naginder went to Deepak’s house for Holi celebrations. While they were consuming alcohol, Deepak started heated arguments with them. Later, he and Naginder came outside Deepak’s house.

Meanwhile, the suspect went to the third floor of the building and threw a stone with force at them, which hit Naginder’s head. He suffered critical injuries on the skull. While undergoing treatment at the PGI, he succumbed to the injuries.

ASI Harcharan Singh said earlier, an attempt-to-murder case was registered against the suspect and now, murder charge was added to the case. He was yet to be arrested.

