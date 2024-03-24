Hoshiarpur XI blank Tamil Nadu XI 5-0

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 23

Hoshiarpur XI, Bathinda XI and Ranian XI recorded victories in their respective matches in the plus 40 years category in the second Masters Hockey League being organised by Masters Hockey Welfare Society at the Industial Training Institute (ITI), Samrala, today.

Hoshiarpur XI proved too good for Tamil Nadu (TN) XI whom they trounced 5-0 while Bathinda squeezed past Amloh XI 1-0 and Ranian XI too survived a scare before coming out triumphant against Ropar 1-0.

Former international hockey player Surinder Kala inaugurated the league on Friday, in which matches in the men’s section are being held in plus 40 years and plus 50 years categories while in the women’s section, teams can be seen in action in the plus 35 years age group.

