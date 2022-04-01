Hosiery factory burgled

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: A hosiery and knitting unit in Guru Nanak Dev Nagar was burgled and miscreants took away a large quantity of windcheaters, jackets, trousers and blazers after breaking open locks of the main gate on the intervening night of March 29 and 30. On the complaint filed by the hosiery owner, Mayank Jain, a resident of Guru Nanak Dev Nagar, the police have registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). oc

Three arrested with narcotics

Ludhiana: The police have arrested Prince Sahni of Chander Nagar and his accomplice Chinki Bawra, a resident of Miller Ganj, from near Shanidev Mandir in Amarpura on Wednesday and seized 10 gm of heroin from them. A Honda Activa scooter (bearing registration no. PB 10HH 5212) being used by the duo for supplying drugs was impounded and a case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85, NDPS Act, was registered. In another incident, Sohan Singh of Prem Colony, Nandpur, in Sahnewal, was nabbed from near his residence with 40 gm of opium. A case has been registered. oc

Two minor girls go missing

Ludhiana: The police have booked a migrant youth, Vipan Kumar, a resident of Mandarpur, Araria (Bihar), under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC in connection with disappearance of a 15-year-old girl from Bazigar Basti since March 18. In a complaint lodged with the police on Wednesday, the father of the girl said his daughter had left home on March 18 and did not return.He suspects that the accused might had abducted the girl on the pretext of marrying her. Another girl (17) had gone missing on Tuesday. His father lodged a report with the police, stating that the girl, a student of Government Girls School in Ramgarh village, had gone to school to take an examination and did not return. A case has been registered.