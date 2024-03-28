 INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues : The Tribune India

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Say key concerns affecting common man still await resolution

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 27

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, myriad pressing issues continue to plague the community, leaving citizens grappling for solutions. Amid unresolved various civic and environmental issues, key concerns such as inflation, unemployment, corruption and other further exacerbate challenges faced by the populace.

Politicians concerned about themselves: Lawyer

A city-based advocate, Prabhjot Singh Sachdeva, said it seems politicians were more concerned about themselves and making efforts to get the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections instead of raising voices for actual issues faced by the people. Candidates must reveal how they would address such issues if they were elected.

Bodies rally for demands

Farmers’ organisations continue to rally for their demands, advocating for a guaranteed MSP on crops to safeguard their livelihoods. Besides, a demand is being raised for the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their terms. Baldev Singh from Sarabha village said culprits behind sacrilege incidents should be punished.

As the elections draw near, discussions are underway to speculate on potential winners. Some leaders have begun to switch parties. However, issues affecting the common man still await resolution.

Sanjeev Gupta, a resident associated with Green Force India, an NGO, from Dugri, said at present, many people were suffering due to inflation as prices of food items, LPG, petrol, diesel and other essentials had increased a lot in past years but there was no serious discussions and resolutions to the same. Sharing his personal experience of facing the heat of inflation, Gupta said he had taken a home loan a few years ago but its interest rate had increased.

“Amid the high prices of grocery items and fuel, there is no major relief from inflation. During the past years, prices of wheat flour, pulses, cooking oil, petrol, diesel and other essential items have seen increase but there are no discussions to control the situation. Just ahead of elections, a minor reduction in fuel prices was made. For me, uncontrolled inflation is one of the major poll issues. Political parties should disclose their agenda on the issue,” he added.

A youth activist, Professor Komal Gurnoor Singh, emphasised the urgent need for a corruption-free system that prioritises the security and value of life. He alleged that the people were treated as servants at many government offices as they were forced to wait outside these establishments to get their works done. He stressed the importance of accountability and transparency in the working of the government and its departments.

He said unemployment was a major concern, noting that many youngsters were leaving the country in search of opportunities due to systemic issues. Accusing many lawmakers of ignoring crucial issues, he said there was a lack of visionary leadership. Unemployment should be addressed seriously.

A city-based advocate, Prabhjot Singh Sachdeva, said it seems politicians were more concerned about themselves and making efforts to get the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections instead of raising voices for actual issues faced by the people. Besides suffering from inflation, unemployment and other problems, poor people were also struggling to get required treatment due to lack of facilities at government hospitals. Seriously ill or injured patients were generally referred to government hospitals in Chandigarh or Patiala as treatment in private hospitals was expensive. Candidates contesting elections must reveal how they would address such issues if they were elected.

Concurrently, farmers’ organisations continue to rally for their demands, advocating for a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) on crops to safeguard their livelihoods. While discussing the current scenario of politics, Jaswant Singh, who runs a tea stall, said political parties should clear their stand on inflation and demands raised by the farmers.

Besides, a demand is being raised for the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their terms. Baldev Singh from Sarabha village said one of their key demands was the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) who were still lodged in jails even after the completion of their sentences.

He said culprits behind sacrilege incidents should be punished.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

