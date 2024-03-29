INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 28

With MP Ravneet Bittu joining the BJP, speculations are rife about the Congress candidate from Ludhiana. Bittu switching the party has caused a stir in the party, especially among its district unit.

Earlier, Bittu was a probable candidate from Ludhiana but now, the question that everybody asking is, “who will be the face of the Congress from Ludhiana”?

Meetings are already on in the party to decide the name of the candidate. Names of former ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Manish Tiwari and MLA from Jalandhar Pargat Singh are making rounds.

Party workers are in a fury after Bittu joined the BJP and now, they have only one mission, to get him defeated. “A few days ago, Bittu was speaking against the BJP and in no time, he joined the same party. He has betrayed the Congress and every worker of the party who had great hopes from him. Now, we will teach him a lesson during the elections,” said a party worker from Ludhiana.

Another senior party worker from the party said the name of Bharat Bhushan Ashu was making rounds after Bittu’s exit from the party. “The decision of Ravneet Bittu came as a shock to the party but it has in a way united Congress workers all the more. Now, everybody is energetic and has got a mission not to let him win the elections as he has deserted the party and it was least expected from him. It was due to the the Congress that he had won the elections thrice,” he said.

Speaking on the current situation, Ashu said the entire episode had proven that Bittu was a weak leader. The true leader was the one who withstands every situation and never leaves his party. Only such leaders come out victorious.

“The party’s wish is my command and whatever is the decision taken by the party high command, I will be happy. If I am told to contest or somebody else is given the ticket, I will be happy with the decision,” he said.

