Industrialists mum on providing funds to parties

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

While pressure is building on local industrialists to convene meetings with respective candidates ‘over tea’, the former seem to be mum as far as providing funds to parties or their candidates is concerned. Industrialists maintained that every other day, candidate from one party or another called for a cup of tea, but they were in no mood to be hosts. It is because they were doing only 60 to 70 per cent business, industrialists added.

One of the businessman, wishing not to be quoted, said by this time during elections, meetings of industrialists were convened to support party or candidates. “But this time, we have no such intention. None from industrial circles has called for raising funds. They all know that we cannot afford to provide funds. We are struggling because there is insecurity of orders in the market and prices of steel are fluctuating. Besides, prices of other raw material and wages of labour have also increased. How can we collect funds for candidates?” said businessmen.

They maintained that already crores in the name of development or one time settlement policy were given in last few months to leaders of the ruling party, which bore no fruits.

“We cannot afford to collect and provide more funds to parties or candidates. Our actions have already conveyed that we cannot help them,” said another industrialist in the Focal Point area. Meanwhile, Avtar Singh Bhogal from Bhogalsons said, “The industry is under tremendous stress because of uncertainty. The new government, which comes to power, should focus on the welfare of the industry because if it flourishes the state will grow. They should provide an environment free of corruption.” —