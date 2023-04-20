Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 19

The Khanna police today claimed to have busted an inter-state fake currency gang and arrested four of its members. The police also seized Rs 15.05 lakh Indian Fake Currency Notes (FICN) from them.

Amneet Kondal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Dr Pragya Jain, Superintendent Police (I), Inspector Amandeep Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, Khanna, and Inspector Hardeep Singh, SHO, Police Station Sadar, addressed a press conference in this regard.

The SSP while addressing the media said on April 13, the police party was patrolling around Alaur village where on suspicion two persons Kamaljit Singh of Ranwan, Samrala, and Honey Bhardwaj of Machhiwara Sahib were apprehended. During frisking, fake Indian currency of 500 and 200 denominations amounting to Rs 67,500 were seized from their possession. A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the suspects.

During further investigation, on disclosures of the suspects, Manoj Kumar, alias Vijay, of Bikaner (Rajasthan) was nominated in the case on April 15. After obtaining arrest warrants and necessary permissions for out-of-state raids, Manoj, along with his aide Madan Lal (also from Bikaner), was arrested from Ajmer and fake notes worth Rs 14.20 lakh, a laptop, printer, blank pages (used for printing fake currency) were recovered from them, Kondal said.

On April 18, fake notes of Rs 17,500 were also recovered from the Rajasthan-based suspects. Besides, uncut fake notes amounting to Rs 5.84 lakh were also seized from the suspects, she said.

Notably in March this year, the Khanna police had also arrested four persons with Rs 19,500 fake currency notes.

