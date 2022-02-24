Interface meeting on animal genetic resources

Ludhiana: An Interface meeting under the ‘Mission towards Zero Non-Descript AnGR of India’ was organised by the ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBAGR), Karnal, for Punjab in virtual mode recently. Theme of the meet was ‘Characterisation and documentation of animal genetic resources of Punjab: A mission towards zero non-descript populations’. The event was attended by senior officials of ICAR, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, Animal Husbandry Department, Punjab, and other stakeholders. The meeting was presided over by Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, GADVASU. —
