Jasbir Singh Khangura campaigns for Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Jaswant Nagar

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Payal, February 8

After being inducted into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former Kila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura sought support for Manwinder Singh Giaspura, candidate for the Payal Assembly segment, and Amargarh nominee Jaswant Singh during meetings held at Sihar village and Jawahar Nagar, respectively, today.

The meetings were chaired by former Dehlon block samiti chairman Raghunandan Sharma and former Municipal Council president Jatinder Kumar, who too had recently joined AAP along with their supporters.

While addressing gatherings, Khangura claimed that more activists from other parties were joining the campaign of party candidates in recognition of ideology of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Candidates Manwinder Singh Giaspura and Jaswant Singh promised people that all pending demands of residents would be fulfilled after the formation of the new government under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann.