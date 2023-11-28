 Juvenile among 3 nabbed with opium : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Juvenile among 3 nabbed with opium

The suspects in police custody at Mahorana near Ahmedgarh.



Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 27

The CIA wing of the Malerkotla police claimed to have nabbed three members of an interstate gang of drug peddlers who had been involved in the distribution of drugs and narcotics among addicts in the region.

The police seized 2.56 kg of opium and Rs 16,000 drug money from the suspects identified as Javed, alias Jaidi, Anwar Khan and his juvenile son, all residents of Malerkotla. The suspects were nabbed by a police team, led by DSP (D) Amarjit Singh and in-charge, CIA, Mahorana, Harjinder Singh, when they were going to distribute the drug near the Malerkotla bus stand.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Malerkotla, Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh, said the suspects had been arrested on the basis of inputs received regarding activities of a gang of drug peddlers that had been exploiting juveniles to smuggle banned products through school bags.

“Having received the input, we deployed the police team to keep a close watch on activities of the suspects. The trio, including a father-son duo, were nabbed with the contraband and the drug money,” he said.

The police officials were yet to ascertain details of crimes committed by the suspects in the past, besides establishing their links. Appreciating the prompt action by the police officials, Khakh claimed that the Malerkotla police were committed to check drug menace in the region by breaking the supply line of narcotics.

Youth held with heroin

Ludhiana: The police have arrested a 24-year-old youth and allegedly seized 100 gm of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Harvinder Kumar, alias Ajay, of Khasi Kalan village.

The SHO, Jamalpur police station, Jaspal Singh, said the police seized 100 gm of heroin, five transparent pouches and an electronic weighing scale from the car of the suspect. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him on Sunday.

The police said interrogation of the suspect would be done after seeking police remand from the court. — TNS

