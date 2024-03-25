Karamsar Hospital undertakes 650 economical procedures

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 24

Authorities at Sant Isher Singh Ji Memorial Hospital said they have achieved the target of performing 500 surgeries, besides undertaking 150 dental implants and fixtures on residents of rural localities of this region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts in a period of one year.

Maninderpal Benipal, trustee, said the healthcare staff had brought a massive change in the lifestyles of at least 250 persons by successfully undertaking replacement of their knees near their place of residence in a year. As many as 150 dental implants, 100 cataract surgeries and 150 general and laparoscopic surgeries were conducted.

Benipal added the coordinated efforts by the staff led by Dr Gill, principal Gurnam Kaur, Malkit Singh Panesar and Gurnam Singh Arraichan had fetched NABH recognition for the hospital.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla #Mandi