Khalsa Institute of Management

Ludhiana: A workshop on ‘Cyber security and Digital Marketing’ was organised at KIMT for BBA and BCA students. The objective of the workshop was to highlight the importance of IT skills and awareness in cyber security and digital marketing. The workshop was conducted by Anshu Aneja.
Shree atam vallabh jain college
Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College hosted a cricket tournament from March 22-26. It was organised by the alumni and sports committee under the guidance of IQAC. The final match witnessed a gripping showdown between the teams Cricket Storm, representing the alumni, and Brothers XI, comprising college students, with the former emerging victorious having showcased their exceptional cricketing skills.
Khalsa college for women
The career guidance and counselling cell of Khalsa College for Women organised a lecture on ‘Career Options’. Dr Shally, Dr Jagminder Kaur and Manpreet Kaur from GHG Harparkash College of Education were the resource persons and informed the students on various avenues available in myriad fields. Gagandeep Singh Aulakh, head, Physics Department, gave information on NSDF courses that students can pursue simultaneously with their academic programmes.
CT University
CT University’s Department of Student Welfare organised ‘Udaan - An Inter School Cultural Fest’. The fest comprised a diverse array of events and activities, ranging from skits, solo performances in singing and dance, photography, rangoli, mehndi, face-painting and cartooning to intellectual competitions such as debates, elocution, essay-writing and quizzes. The overall trophy was shared by School of Law and School of Engineering and Technology.
