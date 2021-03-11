Learning financial lessons during lockdown

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 11

The Covid lockdown was a period of learning for Aditya (17), who utilised his time to explore into the field of finance and investment.

Currently studying in Class XII at Doon School, Dehradun, he also come up with his debut book “Minting Millionaires: The Time-Tested Path to Prosperity.”

“It was during the first wave of the pandemic, I learned the basics of investing from my father and grandfather, who are both active investors and businessmen. That opportunity spurred my interest in spreading the importance of financial planning amongst the masses to control the gap between the wealthy and the poor,” said Aditya.

“I realised that the poor were locked out of the capital markets for no reason other than a lack of awareness. This notion was confirmed when I met many workers from the industrial parts of Ludhiana, who all unanimously agreed to know negligible information about bank accounts and little to nothing about government schemes like PPF. After this I ventured into teaching financial literacy in government schools around Ludhiana,” he said.

“Through my venture, called “P2P: Your Path to Prosperity,” I taught students about the importance of a bank account and different types of bank accounts. I also currently take online classes with students from remote areas of Uttarakhand, where I teach them a much more comprehensive course on financial literacy,” shared Aditya.

“I realised that not only were the poor lacking the know-how but even the more educated members of our society, especially the youth,” he said.

His efforts in this field, primarily through his blog “Finocomy” (finocomy.com), helped him connect with Raamdeo Agarwal, founder of Motilal Oswal, and Saurabh Mukherjea, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, who mentored him and advised about investing.

“My book is for everyone aspiring to be a successful financial planner in life. I hope to continue learning and spread awareness on investment,” said Aditya.