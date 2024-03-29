Liquor vend auction gets good response

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 28

The liquor vend auction received a good response on Thursday as contractors filed applications in large numbers. In the district, approximately 9,500 applications were received. For one application, an amount of Rs 75,000 was required to deposit with the department concerned.

It is expected that through the filing of applications, the department will collect Rs 70 crore in revenue from Ludhiana.

According to sources, a total of 35,000 applications were filed in the state for the auction and approximately Rs 280 crore was added to the state exchequer. After Mohali, the maximum applications were received from the district.

In the district, the department received applications for 53 groups — 39 come in the jurisdiction of the MC and 14 in the rural segment.

AETC Inderjit Singh Nagpal said there was an excellent response as far as filing of applications was concerned and by 8:30 pm, five-six groups were still left.

