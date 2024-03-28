Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

For facilitating voters on the polling day (June 1) of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, auxiliary polling stations would be established at stations where the count of voters exceeds 1,500.

It was stated by District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney while holding a meeting with representatives of various political parties in her office on Wednesday. The DEO was accompanied by ADC Major Amit Sareen, among other officials.

Sawhney said auxiliary stations would be set up at the polling stations with over 1,500 voters. The auxiliary stations would be in addition to the polling stations already established at the respective locations. The auxiliary stations are established in the same building, so that the voters do not have to stand in long queues and the voting process is completed without any delay.

The representatives of political parties were apprised that auxiliary stations would be established at two polling stations in the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency. One at Government Senior Secondary School, Dhandari Khurd (Sahnewal) and the other at Government High School (elementary section) in Lohara (Ludhiana South). The auxiliary station at Dhandari Khurd school would be established for voters residing in New Durga Colony and Dhandrai Khurd while the auxiliary station at Lohara government school will be set up for voters residing in Karamjit Nagar, Mukhtiar Nagar, Suman HERO Nagar and Astha colony.

The DEO said an additional polling party would be deployed for looking after operations of the auxiliary station. A voter assistance desk would also be established to guide the voters on the polling day.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha