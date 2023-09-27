Ludhiana cop wanted in drug case held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 26

The city police today arrested a constable, Harmandeep Singh, of the Ludhiana Commissionerate in a drug case registered against him and his aide Gurpreet Singh, alias Sheru, in August. Sheru was nabbed along with 450 gm of opium, which he had brought from Muradabad, UP, in August.

CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said Harmandeep was nominated as accused in the said FIR on the interrogation of main suspect, Gurpreet, and based on their call details analysis.

The policeman used to travel with the main accused for providing police cover during transportation of the contraband from UP. Further Investigation is going on in the matter.

