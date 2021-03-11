Ludhiana district identifies 14 sites for mohalla clinics

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 11

Newly formed Aam Aadmi Party’s government in the state is planning to set up mohalla clinics on the lines of Delhi and 16,000 clinics will be set up in the entire state.

The Department pf Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, had asked Civil Surgeons to identify areas where these clinics would be set up. The information was to be shared by May 1 and Ludhiana district has identified 14 sites, one in each constituency, and shared the information with the department.

Civil Surgeon SP Singh said they had identified the sites and sent the information. All buildings that been selected were government owned and not on rent. In eight constituencies, buildings had not been selected, land was available in such areas.

In Khanna, the location identified is at Bhagat Puran Samarak Rajewal, in Dakha, at Bhundri village, in Raikot, at Rotary Hospital, in the Gill constituency, at Sanghowal, in Jagraon, at Sewa Kendra Purani Dana Mandi, at Payal, in Dhamot village, at Sanhewal, in Kohara, at Samrala, in Hedon Bet, at Atam Nagar, in Mohalla Ram Nagar-Ramgarhia Sewa Society Hospital, at Ludhiana North, in Ward No. 90 in Kundanpuri, at Ludhiana West, in Gopal Nagar, at Ludhiana East, in Star City Colony inside park on Tibba Road, at Ludhiana South, in Bapu Market and at Ludhiana Central, in Islam Ganj.

Setting up of mohalla clinics was one of the promises made by the government during the recent elections. It is a primary healthcare facility that the AAP government first introduced in 2015 in Delhi. It offers primary healthcare services, medicines and diagnostic facility free of cost.

A city resident, Harish Kumar, said the announcement of setting up of mohalla clinics in the state is a welcome step.

“It will help in providing basic medical facilities to undeserved population. We hope the clinics are set up soon,” he said.

