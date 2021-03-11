Ludhiana Municipal Corporation finds industrial unit releasing waste water in vacant plot

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 28

The Municipal Corporation has caught a vehicle in which industrial waste was brought to dump in a vacant plot near the MC’s disposal unit in Phase V of Focal Point, here. It is learnt that the industrial waste water was being released in the plot for a long period.

When an NGO raised the issue of illegal release of industrial waste water in the vacant plot, a team of the NGT monitoring committee had also inspected the site.

MC Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh said Surendra Cycles, an industrial unit in Focal Point, released its waste water in the vacant plot. The NGT had already taken notice of the matter.

Ranbir Singh said they had caught the vehicle in which the unit was transporting its industrial waste water for releasing in the vacant plot in violation of rules.

“The vehicle has been handed over to the police for further action. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has been informed about the matter. We are going to send a complaint to the PPCB to take action against the erring unit for releasing its waste in the vacant plot,” he said.

Sources said a number of industries dump industrial waste water and ash in vacant plots in the absence of proper checks by the departments concerned.