Ludhiana: Student attends ISRO programme

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Gauri, a student of Class X at DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road attended YUVIKA-2023, a 12-day programme organized by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun. She was among the 10 students of the state who had qualified to participate in the programme. School principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar congratulated Gauri on her achievementand wished her luck for her future.

‘Karmayoga’ camp held

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School organised ‘Karmayoga’ camp on it premises. The event began with a floral welcome of chief guest Jagjeev Bassi, the manager of the school, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Paramjit Kaur, director, Arya Samaj Group of Schools, was the guest of honour on the occasion. The camp worked towards self-development and nation’s development. Paramjit Kaur inspired students to explore new things in life.

Pupil wins national competition

Rishabh Setia, a student of Class IX at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, won the ‘APJ Abdul Kalam Ignited Minds Creativity and Innovation Award’, 2022. He was given a trophy and a certificate. A total of 8,202 entries were received in this competition from across the country, of which only 17 were selected. Rishabh’s topic was — ‘Avoid overloading, bus safety first’. School principal JK Sidhu congratulated Rishabh for his achievement.