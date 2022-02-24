Ludhiana student tops talent search exam

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 23

Dhanushta Chhabra, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, here, achieved the first national rank in the AglaSem Talent Search Exam (ATSE) 2021-2022, conducted by AglaSem EduTech Private Limited. She will be awarded a certificate of excellence, a gold medal and a cash prize of Rs 50,000 for the achievement.

The ATSE is a national-level talent search-cum-scholarship test for Classes V to XII in which students are tested on the basis of their knowledge in science and mathematics. The exam gives them an opportunity to compete with their peers at a national level and grab scholarship that would help them accomplish their education goals. A total of 800 scholarships worth Rs 12.16 lakh have been awarded to top 100 students from each class. —