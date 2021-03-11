Ludhiana: Youngster arrested with Rs 4.09 lakh fake currency

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 13

The city police on Friday night arrested a youth and seized fake Indian currency of Rs 4.09 lakh from him. Besides the fake currency, the police also seized a countrymade pistol along with three live cartridges and a printer being used to print the notes.

The weapon recovered from the accused was purchased by him with the fake currency. He has been identified as Mandeep Singh, alias Sunny. A case was also registered against the accused on Friday.

As per the police, the açcused learnt about printing of fake currency on YouTube. In the past few months, Mandeep had printed fake currency of around Rs 8 lakh, of which Rs 1 lakh was spent in the market while currency of Rs 2 lakh was given to his friend by him.

During interrogation, the accused said he was Class VIII pass. He had no employment. One day, he saw a video on YouTube in which he learnt that without having a computer, one can print a fake currency by using a colour printer.

The accused said he had borrowed some money from his friend and bought a printer. For the initial few days, he could not print notes properly but with practice, he became perfect and printed currency notes of Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denominations.

The police said the weapon was bought by the accused by with the fake currency from some UP-based illegal weapon supplier.