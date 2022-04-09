Man booked for making wife's obscene photos viral

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

The Jamalpur police yesterday registered a case against a man who made obscene photographs of his wife viral on social media. He committed the act to defame her after a marital dispute between the couple.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Raj of Pritam Vihar, Bhamian Kalan.

The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that in January this year, her daughter, who was in love with the accused, got married with him. In March, she returned home as her husband started torturing her and she decided to end the relationship with him.

“Recently, the accused was threatening to make obscene photographs, which he had secretly taken, of my daughter viral. A few days ago, Raj made the photographs viral on Facebook and Instagram. My daughter informed me about the matter following which, we lodged a complaint with the police which have registered a case,” the woman alleged.

Sources said a case was registered against him after a probe was conducted by ACP, Industrial Area, Simranjit Singh. The police said the accused was yet to be arrested. —