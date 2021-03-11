Man booked for raping divorced woman in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 23
A man allegedly made physical relations with a divorced woman on the pretext of solemnising marriage with her. When the woman got pregnant, he dumped her.
The Tibba police yesterday registered a rape case against the man, identified as Arun Behal of Ajit Nagar.
The victim complained to the police that her husband had divorced her in 2016. Two year later she developed friendship with Arun Behal. Arun promised that he would solemnise marriage with her.
“For the past over two years, Arun Behal had been having sexual relationship with me. Now when I got pregnant, I asked him to solemnise marriage with me but he refused. He forced me to abort the child and also issued me life threats,” alleged the woman.
Investigating officer ASI Baldev Raj said the accused is yet to be arrested and raids are being conducted to nab him.
