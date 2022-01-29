Man ends his life, two booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

A man committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at Khanpur village. Before taking the extreme step, he shot a video in which the victim held his uncle and aunt responsible for his death.

The Dehlon police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Dalvinder Singh and his wife Surjit Kaur of Pamali village.

As per information, the deceased was staying at the house of his uncle and aunt at Pamali village for the past few years. Both accused had been torturing him over petty issues due to which he was in depression.

Recently, when the deceased got a marriage proposal, his uncle and aunt told lies about him to the girl’s family, following which they rejected the proposal. When the victim came to know about the matter, he went to Khanpur village on Wednesday evening and shot a video of himself on his mobile phone holding his uncle and aunt responsible for his death and consumed some poisonous substance.

ASI Subash Chand, who is investigating the matter, said after registering a case, raids were being conducted at the whereabouts of the accused and they would be arrested soon.