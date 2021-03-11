Ludhiana: Man held for impersonation

Ludhiana, May 3
The Ludhiana police today nabbed a man who had been threatening revenue officials to execute land registries without going through documents while posing himself as the OSD to the Chief Minister.
A case was yesterday lodged against the accused at the Police Division 5 on the complaint of Dr Vinay Bansal, sub-registrar (west), and Gurpreet Kaur, naib tehsildar (central).
The accused has been identified as Karamjit Singh Simar of Punjabi Bagh, Jawaddi, here.
Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma, DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar and CIA in-charge inspector Rajesh Sharma addressed a press conference regarding the matter.
The CP said the accused had introduced himself as Deol to revenue officials and told them to perform land registries. When the officials suspected some foul play, they informed the police and during a probe, the man was found to be fraud.
He said the accused had been strictly telling the revenue officials that they should not check documents of certain persons he would send and their land registries should be done without any delay.
The DCP said now, the police remand of the accused would be sought to inquire if he had called any other officers in the state while posing himself as the OSD to the Chief Minister in the past to get some works done.
