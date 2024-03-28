 Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

Victim, her mother used to work at suspect's house as helps

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

After a 13-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Samrala afew days ago, the Samrala police yesterday registered a case against the suspect, a resident of the same area, who sexually harassed the girl. The suspect was also arrested by the police.

The suspect has been identified as Balvir Singh. A case under Section 305 (abetment of suicide of a child or insane person), 54A (sexual harrasment), IPC, Section 12 of the POCSO Act and Section 3 of the SC and ST Act was registered against him.

The complainant, the girl’s mother, told the police that she along with her minor daughter had been working at the house of the suspect as domestic helps. Then, Balvir had been keeping a bad eye on her daughter and he wanted to exploit her daughter sexually. Hence, they left the job.

“Despite leaving the job, Balbir continued interaction with my daughter. Recently, he started sending obscene messages to my daughter. He had also reportedly sent an obscene video to my daughter, following which she decided to end her life. On March 23, my daughter went inside her room and died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan,” her mother alleged.

The girl’s mother alleged that after the death of her daughter, the suspect threatened her that if she informed the police about the obscene chats and sexual harassment, he would make the victim’s body disappear. He even lured that he would give big amount of money to her if she would not lodge a police complaint against him. Facing life threat, she cremated her daughter without informing the police.

Sources said when the suspect did not give the money he assured, the woman lodged a police complaint, which led to the registration of a case and arrest of the man.

DSP Tarlochan Singh said the suspect was arrested by the police on Tuesday and the recovered mobile phone was also sent to a forensic lab to recover the objectionable video or chats, if any, from the mobile of the suspect.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

2
Punjab

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

3
Punjab

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

4
India

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

6
Diaspora

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

7
Delhi

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

8
Entertainment

'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

9
India

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

10
India

BJP benches several sitting MPs—the message to party leaders and workers

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3

Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...

Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy

Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP, MLA switch to BJP

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

65.7% educated youth unemployed, 63 lakh lost jobs during Covid: Report

65.7% educated youth unemployed, 63 lakh lost jobs during Covid: Report

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback

Says police must be made to discharge primary duty


Cities

View All

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Issues ‘ignored’, biz community wants parties to field local faces

Chandigarh civic body eyes advertisement space on bus queue shelters

Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 23.46L at Luxembourg auction

Chandigarh residents irked over dug-up roads

Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

Kejriwal would reveal truth about scam in court today, says wife

No constitutional provision bars governance from jail: Atishi

AAP’s legal cell protests outside district courts in solidarity with CM

In counter-protest, BJP seeks CM’s resignation

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

AAP leaders' entry in BJP takes voters by surprise

AAP workers protest; saffron party seeks action

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Man found dead on road near hospital

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh

Punjabi writer Mewa Singh Tung dies at 87