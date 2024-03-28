Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

After a 13-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Samrala afew days ago, the Samrala police yesterday registered a case against the suspect, a resident of the same area, who sexually harassed the girl. The suspect was also arrested by the police.

The suspect has been identified as Balvir Singh. A case under Section 305 (abetment of suicide of a child or insane person), 54A (sexual harrasment), IPC, Section 12 of the POCSO Act and Section 3 of the SC and ST Act was registered against him.

The complainant, the girl’s mother, told the police that she along with her minor daughter had been working at the house of the suspect as domestic helps. Then, Balvir had been keeping a bad eye on her daughter and he wanted to exploit her daughter sexually. Hence, they left the job.

“Despite leaving the job, Balbir continued interaction with my daughter. Recently, he started sending obscene messages to my daughter. He had also reportedly sent an obscene video to my daughter, following which she decided to end her life. On March 23, my daughter went inside her room and died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan,” her mother alleged.

The girl’s mother alleged that after the death of her daughter, the suspect threatened her that if she informed the police about the obscene chats and sexual harassment, he would make the victim’s body disappear. He even lured that he would give big amount of money to her if she would not lodge a police complaint against him. Facing life threat, she cremated her daughter without informing the police.

Sources said when the suspect did not give the money he assured, the woman lodged a police complaint, which led to the registration of a case and arrest of the man.

DSP Tarlochan Singh said the suspect was arrested by the police on Tuesday and the recovered mobile phone was also sent to a forensic lab to recover the objectionable video or chats, if any, from the mobile of the suspect.

