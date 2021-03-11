Man murdered over financial dispute in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 15

Akhilesh Kumar (42), a tenant in the house of Puja Rani in Beantpura on Chandigarh Road, was allegedly murdered by another tenant in the same building, identified as Neeraj Saini. The assailant grappled with the victim after exchange of words over a financial dispute on May 11 and hit his head on the ground. Akhilesh sustained severe head injury and died during treatment at CMC Hospital on Saturday.

In a complaint lodged with the police by Shobhit Oberoi in this regard, it was stated that the landlady was putting pressure on Akhilesh to vacate the house. “On May 11, I accompanied Akhilesh to pick up his household goods for shifting to another house. When Akhilesh asked about some missing items, he was told that these were lying in the portion rented by Neeraj Saini, who was called to the spot,” said the complainant.

He told the police that on arrival, Neeraj asked Akhilesh for money that he owed to him. Denying that he owed any money to Neeraj, Akhilesh asked him if he had any bill or other documents to substantiate his claim, which led to to exchange of hot words. In a fury, Neeraj held head of the victim in his hands and hit it on the ground.

While critically injured Akhilesh was rushed to the hospital, Neeraj Saini fled from the scene. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and a hunt has been launched to apprehend the assailant.