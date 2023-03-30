Man nabbed with 21-kg ganja

Ludhiana, March 29
The crime wing of the Ludhiana police today arrested a drug peddler and seized 21.6 kg of ganja from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Alok Tiwari, alias Akash, a native of UP, at present staying in Sherpur. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued said the police had received a tip-off that the Alok was into the drug smuggling trade and he was on the way to deliver ganja to his clients.
After verifying the information, the police laid a naka at the Sherpur market chowk where the suspect was stopped for checking and a bag containing 21.6 kg of ganja was seized from him, the ADCP said. She said the Honda Activa scooter, which was being used by him to smuggle drugs, was also seized by the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...