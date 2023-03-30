Man nabbed with 21-kg ganja

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

The crime wing of the Ludhiana police today arrested a drug peddler and seized 21.6 kg of ganja from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Alok Tiwari, alias Akash, a native of UP, at present staying in Sherpur. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued said the police had received a tip-off that the Alok was into the drug smuggling trade and he was on the way to deliver ganja to his clients.

After verifying the information, the police laid a naka at the Sherpur market chowk where the suspect was stopped for checking and a bag containing 21.6 kg of ganja was seized from him, the ADCP said. She said the Honda Activa scooter, which was being used by him to smuggle drugs, was also seized by the police.