Market panel chief opposes bidding for mandi parking

Ludhiana, May 18
Market committee chairman Darshan Lal Baweja has accused a group of three contractors of making a pool to bag the contract of the Sabji Mandi Parking area at lower rates.
He alleged that annual value of the parking contract was Rs 6 crore. A contractor, who placed a bid of Rs 2.16 crore, was making efforts to get contract, he added.
Baweja said if contract was awarded to him, it would cause loss to the state exchequer. He demanded from the Mandi Board authorities not to sign agreement with the said contractor. Baweja further said the market committee was currently running the Sabji Mandi parking.
Teg Bahadur Singh, Committee Secretary, said contract was not awarded to anyone yet. He said the e-auction was held as per the rules.
