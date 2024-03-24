Martyrdom day commemorated

Tribune News Service

Government college for girls

Ludhiana: Youth Club, NSS Unit and Student Council of Government College for Girls commemorated the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Rajguru. At the beginning of this programme, vice-principal Gurjinder Kaur and members of the senior staff council paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. On this occasion, the students presented a speech, poem and a play depicting the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.