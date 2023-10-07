Meeting reviews progress of project

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 6

With focus on expediting the project to clean the Buddha nullah, Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Paramdeep Singh conducted a meeting to review the progress of the project to clean the nullah.

The meeting was held on the directions of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Friday. Besides civic body officials, the officials concerned of different departments, including Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), district Soil Conservation Department, were also present in the meeting.

The MC officials said majority of the components of the project had been completed and the contractor had been directed to expedite the work and complete the remaining components, including construction of effluent treatment plants (ETP) for dairy waste, as soon as possible.

Recently, Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh had also visited the 225 MLD STP at Jamalpur and a few other sites to review the project.

He said the project was also being monitored at the state level and MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi had also been conducting regular meetings to expedite the project. The aim of the meetings was to give push to ongoing works and resolve issues, if any.

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana